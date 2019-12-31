Emerald Crypto (EMD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $149,118.00 and $6.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.