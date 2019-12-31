EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $117,709.00 and $217.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

