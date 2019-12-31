Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

ENDP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 222,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endo International by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Endo International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Endo International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

