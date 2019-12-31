Energycoin Market Capitalization Tops $151,242.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $151,242.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Energycoin

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

