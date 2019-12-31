EOSDT Hits Market Cap of $1.78 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $285.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One EOSDT token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00013752 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00191171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.01352255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com.

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

