Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 31st (FOOD, KBH, MAXR, PRAH, TREX, TRMK, TUES, UNICY, VEOEY, VFF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 31st:

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was given a C$4.25 price target by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Goodfood Market Corp alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have outperformed its industry year to date. We are further encouraged after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2019. The results mainly benefited from continued progress of the Returns-Focused Growth plan, given stellar average community count growth of 18% year over year. Although the company’s top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis, it remains upbeat about improvement in fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company believes that solid backlog level ($2.3 billion), declining mortgage rates, steady economic growth and favorable demographics will continue providing a healthy backdrop for the housing industry, thereby helping it to grow further in fiscal 2020. However, lower average selling price is a concern.”

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PRA Health has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company ended the third quarter on a mixed note. Strong performance by the Clinical Research segment is a positive. PRA Health continues to gain from large pharmaceutical companies, which has contributed substantially to the top line in recent times. Management is optimistic about the integration of Symphony Health. With this buyout, PRA Health expects to enhance ability in the field of data and analytics. The company is also well poised on CRO market prospects. Strong performance by the Clinical Research segment remains a tailwind. A solid EPS view for 2019 instils optimism in the stock. Meanwhile, direct costs shot up in the quarter under review. A slashed revenue guidance for 2019 raises concern. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning Corp. is a closeout retailer of upscale home furnishings, gifts and related items in the U.S. They operate their stores during eight annual sales events, while closing them for the remaining weeks of the year. They specialize in first quality, brand name merchandise such as Ralph Lauren bed linens, Waterman pens, Limoges hand-decorated boxes, Steinbach collectible nutcrackers, Steiff stuffed animals, Royal Dalton china and giftware, Farberware cookware, Martex bathtowels, Samsonite luggage, Spode china, Madame Alexander dolls and many others. “

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unicharm Corporation primarily manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household and pet care products. The Product portfolio includes Baby products which consist of Diapers, Swimming pants, Baby Wipes and Wet tissues. Feminine hygiene product consists of Napkins, Tampons, underwear and feminine care products. Household product comprises cleaning sheets, wet tissues, cosmetic puffs, anti-per spirant product and paper towel. Urinary Products includes Gentle Skin type, Pantiliner type and Incontinence Pants. It also consist mask and nursing care products. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, North America, Middle East and Africa and Oceania. Unicharm Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weyerhaeuser’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. It is struggling with unfavorable average sales realizations for lumber and OSB, lower volumes and operating rates for lumber as well as engineered wood products, along with higher unit manufacturing costs. For the fourth quarter, it expects sequentially lower earnings at the Wood Products segment. Nonetheless, the company's focus on operational excellence and improving housing market fundamentals is likely to drive performance. Meanwhile, improving housing market fundamentals are expected to drive growth. Bottom-line estimates for 2020 have been trending upward over the past seven days, depicting analysts’ optimism surrounding the company’s earnings growth potential.”

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.