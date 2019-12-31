ERC20 Price Tops $0.0382 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $52,126.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Kuna, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00191266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.01356516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.