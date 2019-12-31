Eryllium (ERY) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Eryllium has a total market capitalization of $1,133.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eryllium has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Eryllium coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00581369 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001131 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eryllium Coin Profile

ERY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com. Eryllium’s official message board is eryllium.net.

Buying and Selling Eryllium

Eryllium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eryllium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

