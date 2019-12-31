Eternity Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Eternity has a total market cap of $9,503.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eternity has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Eternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eternity alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Eternity Coin Profile

Eternity (ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,248,554 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group. The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org.

Buying and Selling Eternity

Eternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.