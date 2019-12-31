ETHplode (ETHPLO) Reaches Market Cap of $43,941.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $43,941.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ETHplode has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHplode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, VinDAX and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode’s total supply is 50,055,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,452,003 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org.

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

