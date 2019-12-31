EUNO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $392.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $177,609.00 and approximately $392.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008343 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,883,291 coins and its circulating supply is 30,388,584 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.