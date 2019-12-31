EURBASE (EBASE) Market Cap Hits $3.15 Million

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One EURBASE token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00015173 BTC on major exchanges. EURBASE has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $21,387.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EURBASE has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050837 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00335240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013900 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010120 BTC.

EURBASE Token Profile

EURBASE (EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,869,434 tokens. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com. The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c.

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

