EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Up 164.9% Over Last Week

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 164.9% higher against the US dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $340,549.00 and $23.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058833 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00579015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00236262 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086298 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001803 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,143,301 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

