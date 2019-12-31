Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Macquarie started coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,050 shares of company stock worth $386,363. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 139.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 54.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

