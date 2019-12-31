Everipedia (IQ) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $321,493.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Bitfinex, Bancor Network and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,480,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,049,670,035 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

