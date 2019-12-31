ExclusiveCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $779.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $252,014.00 and $779.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,828,301 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

