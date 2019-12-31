Faceter Hits Market Capitalization of $719,119.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $719,119.00 and $4,655.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $33.94, $50.98 and $7.50. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.06042196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029863 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036078 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94, $32.15, $33.94, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $24.68, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

