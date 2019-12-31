Fantasy Sports Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $20,494.00 and $7.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 51.8% against the dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.06042938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

