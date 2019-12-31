Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,690 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,370 shares of company stock worth $6,979,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fastenal by 19.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,498. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

