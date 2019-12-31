Fiii (FIII) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Fiii has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fiii has a market cap of $95,463.00 and $889.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.01322636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii launched on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

