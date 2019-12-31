Financial Analysis: IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) vs. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (NYSE:EGIEY)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get IDACORP alerts:

This table compares IDACORP and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 15.52% 8.79% 3.29% ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 25.87% 35.26% 10.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IDACORP and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 3 0 0 2.00 ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 1 1 0 0 1.50

IDACORP currently has a consensus price target of $109.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.06%. Given IDACORP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IDACORP is more favorable than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Dividends

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. IDACORP pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. IDACORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDACORP and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.37 billion 3.93 $226.80 million $4.49 23.79 ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.41 billion 4.30 $633.21 million N/A N/A

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has higher revenue and earnings than IDACORP.

Risk and Volatility

IDACORP has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S beats IDACORP on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2018, it also had approximately 4,816 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 32 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 183 energized distribution substations; and 27,569 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 558,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company's principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. IDACORP, Inc., through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.