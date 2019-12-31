Financial Analysis: Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) vs. AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Opes Acquisition and AdaptHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.36%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Opes Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Opes Acquisition and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition N/A 28.34% 1.26% AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opes Acquisition and AdaptHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition N/A N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 137.25

Risk & Volatility

Opes Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Opes Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opes Acquisition

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

