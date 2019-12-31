Financial Review: Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) & DNB ASA/S (NYSE:DNHBY)

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) and DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Woori Financial Group and DNB ASA/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $10.06 billion 0.68 $1.83 billion $7.63 3.97 DNB ASA/S $8.75 billion 3.41 $2.98 billion $1.81 10.30

DNB ASA/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woori Financial Group. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB ASA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. DNB ASA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Woori Financial Group pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB ASA/S pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Woori Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Woori Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB ASA/S has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Woori Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB ASA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Financial Group and DNB ASA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 14.94% 7.81% 0.50% DNB ASA/S 33.63% 11.30% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Woori Financial Group and DNB ASA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 DNB ASA/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

DNB ASA/S beats Woori Financial Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans. It also provides inquiry and retirement pension, bulk and automatic transfer, cash management, and foreign direct investment services. In addition, the company offers foreign currency, specialized remittance, expat banking, foreign exchange inquiry, exchange limit information, foreign currency remittance information, and foreign currency deposit information services; and other products and services, including insurance, fund, and custody services, as well as banking management services. Further, it provides system software development and maintenance, finance, other credit finance, credit information, security investment, and other services. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated approximately 880 branches and offices in Korea, and 23 branches and offices internationally. Woori Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and Internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.