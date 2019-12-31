Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a media sentiment score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

F traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.53. 93,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,011. The company has a market cap of $51.79 million and a PE ratio of 26.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fiore Gold has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.63.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

