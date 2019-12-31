FLIP (FLP) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One FLIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $517,156.00 and $179.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01323212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00122688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

