FLO Price Tops $0.0203 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $10,189.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058937 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.