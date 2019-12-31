Flowchain Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $2,980.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00024120 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.20 or 0.06033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001222 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

