FOAM Hits Market Cap of $3.96 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. During the last week, FOAM has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $8,512.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,919,079 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

