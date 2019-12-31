FunFair (FUN) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Livecoin, C2CX and Ethfinex. FunFair has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and $187,255.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, ABCC, OKEx, Vebitcoin, IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

