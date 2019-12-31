Fusion (FSN) Price Down 19% Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cobinhood, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,955.46 or 0.96910613 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

