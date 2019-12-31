FUTURAX Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $1,955.00 and $19,094.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00335743 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013788 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003476 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

