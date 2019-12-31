Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Tops $9.25 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00012658 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Poloniex. Gas has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and $996,449.00 worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, OKEx, Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Koinex, Bitinka, Huobi, Coinnest, Binance, Poloniex and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

