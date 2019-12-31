GCN Coin (GCN) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $72,813.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $24.43 and $33.94. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00583253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010223 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000226 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

