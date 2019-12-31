Giant (GIC) One Day Volume Tops $3,631.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Giant has a total market cap of $90,309.00 and approximately $3,631.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including $70.83, $11.91, $18.98 and $33.89. In the last week, Giant has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00642203 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003197 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000888 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,694,746 coins and its circulating supply is 6,694,742 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

