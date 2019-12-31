GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 82.9% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 82.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $485,002.00 and $6,692.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,189.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.01803541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.36 or 0.02857207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00578766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00620230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062873 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00380938 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,755,078 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

