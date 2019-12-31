Golem Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.23 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Golem has a total market capitalization of $28.23 million and $5.74 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Huobi, BigONE and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bithumb, Tidex, Gate.io, WazirX, Ethfinex, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Binance, DragonEX, Bitbns, Mercatox, Koinex, Iquant, OOOBTC, BitMart, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Zebpay, HitBTC, BitBay, Huobi, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Braziliex, BigONE, OKEx, ABCC, Vebitcoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

