Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00013309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Bisq, LBank and Coinall. During the last week, Grin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $28.96 million and $23.96 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001366 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 30,163,800 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin, Hotbit, LBank, TradeOgre, Coinall and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

