GXChain Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005190 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Binance, Huobi and OTCBTC. GXChain has a market capitalization of $24.25 million and $2.25 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC, DragonEX, QBTC, Huobi, BigONE, Bit-Z and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.