H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get H & R Block alerts:

H & R Block stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H & R Block will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.