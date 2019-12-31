Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

