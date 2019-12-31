Halo Platform 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,459.00 (HALO)

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Halo Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and STEX. Halo Platform has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $9,459.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Halo Platform has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Halo Platform Coin Profile

Halo Platform’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,339,236,800 coins and its circulating supply is 5,335,662,511 coins. The official website for Halo Platform is www.haloplatform.tech. The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform. The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform.

Halo Platform Coin Trading

Halo Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halo Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halo Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

