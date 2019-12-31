HashBX Reaches Market Capitalization of $845,691.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. HashBX has a total market cap of $845,691.00 and $390.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. During the last week, HashBX has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.06 or 0.05973392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029868 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001216 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,846,795 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

