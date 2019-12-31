HBZ coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $15,073.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, Mercatox and Bitlish.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.37 or 0.06012511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029890 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001220 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitlish, Mercatox and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

