Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. 258,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,475. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,972,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

