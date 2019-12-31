HedgeTrade Reaches Market Cap of $500.01 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $500.01 million and $984,277.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00024084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001222 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008875 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053152 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

