HempCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $37.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $230,169.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 35% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059042 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085870 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000900 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00072884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,236.08 or 1.00672872 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000339 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,124,133 coins and its circulating supply is 253,988,983 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.