Holo Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Fatbtc and Liqui. Holo has a total market capitalization of $102.43 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,931,319,169 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX, WazirX, LATOKEN, Binance, Liqui, Bilaxy, Hotbit, OOOBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

