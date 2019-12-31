Horizen (ZEN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.79 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.62 or 0.00104658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, COSS and Graviex. Horizen has a total market cap of $61.70 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00387388 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00075608 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001509 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,097,150 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bittrex, Graviex, OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

