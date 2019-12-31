Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Market Cap of $70.30 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $8.68 or 0.00120354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Horizen has a market cap of $70.30 million and $2.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00382498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00073807 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001427 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,101,100 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, COSS, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, OKEx, BiteBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

