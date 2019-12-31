HorusPay (HORUS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One HorusPay token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded 81.3% higher against the US dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $202,163.00 and $1.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00191266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.01356516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

